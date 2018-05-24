Director Barry Jenkins Made History At The 2017 Oscars – And No One Seemed To Notice

By Jon O'Brien
May 24, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Image: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Barry Jenkins unwittingly found himself at the center of the most embarrassing faux-pas in Oscars history at the 2017 ceremony. But as well as getting caught up in the drama of the Best Picture fiasco, the Moonlight director achieved a major first that largely went unnoticed. Here’s a look at how the 38-year-old broke new ground at the Academy Awards.

Image: Instagram/bandrybarry
Image: Instagram/bandrybarry

Born in Liberty City, Miami, in 1979 Barry Jenkins experienced a turbulent childhood. He lost his estranged father at the age of 12 and was largely brought up in a crowded two-bedroom apartment by a friend of his young mother. After graduating high school, he then studied film at Florida State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/strikeanywherefilms
Image: YouTube/strikeanywherefilms

Jenkins relocated to LA just days after his college graduation to chase his filmmaking dreams. Following a two-year stint as a production assistant, he made his feature-length debut in 2008 with Medicine for Melancholy. Shot in San Francisco on a shoestring budget, the drama centered on the immediate aftermath of an alcohol-fueled one-night stand.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT