Director Barry Jenkins Made History At The 2017 Oscars – And No One Seemed To Notice

ADVERTISEMENT

Barry Jenkins unwittingly found himself at the center of the most embarrassing faux-pas in Oscars history at the 2017 ceremony. But as well as getting caught up in the drama of the Best Picture fiasco, the Moonlight director achieved a major first that largely went unnoticed. Here’s a look at how the 38-year-old broke new ground at the Academy Awards.

Born in Liberty City, Miami, in 1979 Barry Jenkins experienced a turbulent childhood. He lost his estranged father at the age of 12 and was largely brought up in a crowded two-bedroom apartment by a friend of his young mother. After graduating high school, he then studied film at Florida State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenkins relocated to LA just days after his college graduation to chase his filmmaking dreams. Following a two-year stint as a production assistant, he made his feature-length debut in 2008 with Medicine for Melancholy. Shot in San Francisco on a shoestring budget, the drama centered on the immediate aftermath of an alcohol-fueled one-night stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT