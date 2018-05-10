20 Disney Movie Plot Holes That Still Annoy Us To This Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Virtually everyone’s got a beloved Disney classic or two in their childhood memories. But just because the studio is incredibly good at making movies, doesn’t mean that they are flawless. Pretty much every Disney film is hiding at least one plot hole! Maybe as a child you didn’t notice them, but Disney-loving adults have searched them out. Don’t worry, though – plot holes don’t destroy the Disney magic, they just make you think.

20. Rapunzel’s hair doesn’t actually reach the ground (Tangled)

Everyone knows how Rapunzel gets down from her tower – she lowers her hair. But a clever Tumblr user – TheNamelessDoll – pointed out something in 2015. Rapunzel makes a pulley system with her hair to escape the tower – but it shouldn’t work! After all, the Tangled writers once stated that Rapunzel’s hair is 70 feet long. Therefore, “Rapunzel would need double the amount of the hair that she has, which would mean 140 feet of hair!” TheNamelessDoll wrote. And that’s clearly not the case.

19. Why doesn’t Woody remember his previous owners? (Toy Story 2)

The big revelation in Toy Story 2 is that Woody is a toy who’s at least 40 years old, as he was created for Woody’s Roundup, a 1950s in-universe kid’s series. And Andy’s mother also mentions at one point that he’s “an old family toy.” In that case, you’d think Woody would remember the other family members that he’s been passed around, especially if one of them was Andy’s dad. Yet they never come up!

