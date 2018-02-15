Jamie Dornan Made A Frank Confession About Filming Fifty Shades – And What He Revealed Is Hysterical

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan has appeared out of nowhere in recent years. Indeed, 2015 marked his big breakthrough when he landed the male lead in erotic melodrama Fifty Shades of Grey. But the actor’s rise to stardom has been anything but straightforward. Dornan has faced hardships in his personal life, dealt with the tragic loss of loved ones and yet still persevered. Nevertheless, when the star is interviewed, you wouldn’t think there were any dark moments in his past at all. He comes across as one of the most laid-back and carefree players on the scene. And, if you need evidence of this, look no further than one of Dornan’s latest Q&A sessions. In a televised interview, the actor makes a hilarious confession regarding his time on the set of the third Fifty Shades film. Needless to say, it’s a “wee” bit risqué…

Things may look rosy now for Hollywood heartthrob Dornan, but this has by no means always been the case. In fact, the 35-year-old performer went through great trials and tribulations when he was a younger man. But he managed to fight his way through the bleak times thanks in part to his insatiable passion for performing.

Born in the prophetically named County Down town of Holywood, Northern Ireland in 1982, Dornan was raised with his two older sisters, Liesa and Jessica. His father, Professor Jim Dornan, is a prominent gynecologist and obstetrician and mother was a nurse. Liesa went on to work for the Disney Corporation and Jessica became a fashion designer.

