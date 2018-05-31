An Eagle-Eyed Avengers Fan Had A Heartrending Realization About Spider-Man In Infinity War

ADVERTISEMENT

Avengers: Infinity War was fun, but also rather upsetting in some ways. Viewers were particularly moved by a scene involving Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, right at the end of the film. Well, it turns out that there may be more to the sequence in question. And guess what? It makes the movie even sadder.

Spoilers ahead! Infinity War was always going to be a bloodbath. Before the movie even came out, directors Joe and Anthony Russo were going heavy on the film’s theme of loss. “For us, it’s very important that the heroes feel pain and that they make sacrifices,” Joe said in a January 2018 interview with The Mary Sue website.

Geek-orientated media consequently went wild with speculation about who was going to die. Topping many lists were Captain America, played by Chris Evans, and semi-reformed supervillain Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston. But only one of them actually met his end in Infinity War – Loki was killed right at the beginning.

