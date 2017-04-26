20 Embarrassing Marvel Movie Mistakes That Should Never Have Been Allowed To Happen

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the release of Iron Man in 2008, Marvel Studios has been on a roll, creatively and commercially. And with the likes of Captain America, The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy raking in billions, it seems like the studio can do no wrong. However, that’s not to say Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is entirely faultless. And upon closer inspection, each film features a surprising number of errors that have made it into the final cut. From conspicuous crewmembers to dodgy research, these embarrassing blunders are enough to put the studio to shame.

20. Crew members reflected in glass – Iron Man

With their very first cinematic outing, Iron Man, Marvel proved that they could make superhero movies beyond compare. However, while the 2008 film was undeniably great it was also rife with gaffs. Notably, the film crew can be seen reflected in picture frames in the movie’s post-credits scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Union Flag hanging upside down – Captain America

As a patriotic representative of the United States, Captain America should show an awareness for other nations’ customs and cultures. However, his first outing in 2011 made a grave misstep in international relations by featuring a shot of the UK’s Union Jack hanging upside down. And we thought he’d be an expert on flags.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT