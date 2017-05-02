When you think of Disney, you think of all the classic animated movies that they’ve produced throughout their storied history. But something that Disney don’t want you to think of is the visual anomalies that can crop up from time to time. Because for all their stunning graphical work and jaw-dropping artistic merit, it takes just one mistake for audiences’ suspension of disbelief to falter. And so with that said, let’s delve into some of the studio’s most glaring errors, as we count down 20 embarrassing movie mistakes that Disney didn’t want you to spot.
20. Moana
The heart-warming 2016 animation Moana certainly stands as one of Disney’s best new endeavors, but did you catch some of the eye-rolling visual mistakes? The most glaring of these has to be the scene where the fish gets washed ashore. Because if you look closely, the prints left by the scaly little fellow suddenly disappear in the next shot. Hmm, something fishy is certainly afoot…
19. Pocahontas
A major continuity issue can be seen in the famous ’90s animation Pocahontas. Look closely in the scene where Pocahontas and her buddy approach a camp while holding hands, and you’ll notice that their shadows depict something rather different. Yes, their silhouettes show no contact between the two, which is quite an eyebrow-raising mistake to make.
-
20 Embarrassing Movie Mistakes That Disney Didn’t Want You To Spot
-
This Dad Went To Take A Picture With His Family – But Then They Spotted Somebody Hiding In The Back
-
20 Photos Of Cats Who Just Love To Nap On Top Of Dogs
-
When This Guy Looked Inside His Deceased Friend’s Garage, He Unearthed A Rare ‘70s Drag Racing Beast
-
A Couple Left This Waitress A $400 Tip. But What They Did When They Returned Blew Her Away
-
Here’s How These 20 Child Stars Of Yesterday Have Changed Now That They’re All Grown Up
-
Little-Known Happy Days Facts That’ll Leave You Longing For Those Classic Moments In Al’s Diner
-
20 Shameless Athletes Who Got Caught Cheating At The Olympic Games
-
The 20 Most Powerful Militaries On The Planet
-
Scientists Found These Massive Tunnels – Then Realized They Were Dug By Giant Prehistoric Beasts
-
In 2007 Madeleine McCann Tragically Disappeared. Now 10 Years On Police Have A Critical New Lead
-
Each Week A Guy Took A Dozen Coffees For His Sick Dad – Then The Barista Learned He Was Already Dead