Emma Watson Fought With Tom Felton On Screen – But Behind The Scenes The Hermione Star Had A Secret

Emma Watson and Tom Felton both came to fame as stars of the Harry Potter franchise – they played hero Hermione Granger and villain Draco Malfoy respectively. The whole world watched them grow up on screen, seeing them go from cute little kids to confident adults. But the Potter sets were full of secrets. Watson had a big one, and it involved her on-screen enemy Felton.

Watson was a mere 11 years old when she began playing Hermione in the Harry Potter series. She had always wanted to be an actress, but being cast in the adaptation of the massively popular Potter books was a big, big break for her. Daniel Radcliffe was selected to play the title character, and Rupert Grint was cast alongside them as Ron Weasley.

There were other important roles that needed to be filled, too. Tom Felton, a child actor who had already appeared in the films The Borrowers and Anna and the King, was cast to play snobbish Hogwarts bully Draco Malfoy. And it was a role that would turn out to require perhaps more than young Felton had bargained for.

