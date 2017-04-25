20 Facts About Space Jam That Even Its Biggest Fans Won’t Know

ADVERTISEMENT

Combining Michael Jordan’s basketball skills with a who’s who of the Looney Tunes, Space Jam became an instant kids’ classic on its 1996 release. But over 20 years on, there are plenty of things that you may not know about the innovative movie.

20. It originated in a TV commercial

Space Jam’s journey to the big screen actually started back in 1992. Indeed, Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny first partnered for a Nike TV commercial four years before the film was released. The ad then gave Hollywood executives the idea for a feature-length collaboration. The rest is history.

19. Jordan’s good luck charm was real

In one scene in the movie, Jordan wants to put on his old college shorts under his standard uniform. What you might not know was that this wasn’t just a big-screen superstition. No, the sports star actually donned his University of North Carolina shorts in real life every time he stepped out on the court for the Chicago Bulls.

