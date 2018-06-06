A Fan Spotted Some Hidden Details In Infinity War – And They’ve Come Up With An Astounding Theory

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans went absolutely nuts when Avengers: Infinity War was released. Fan art, fan theories and of course fan heartbreak (spoiler alert!) spread across the internet. Marvel fans everywhere speculated about what could possibly happen next, considering the position in which Infinity War left its cast of characters. Then people started to notice something mysterious, and wondered if a beloved character who’d been killed in the movie was really quite dead after all.

Infinity War saw a lot of characters die. First, Thanos murdered his way across the galaxy in pursuit of the Infinity Stones, killing several fan favorites. Then, having gained all of the universe-controlling gems, he snapped his fingers and wiped out half the galaxy. Many more characters died due to this, turning to dust alongside their friends.

But of course, all those characters can’t really be dead – can they? Marvel fans looked to the MCU release schedule to find answers. Among the characters who died at the end of the film were Spider-Man, Black Panther and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Yet there’s a new Spider-Man film, a new Black Panther film and the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie all still scheduled.

