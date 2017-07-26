Frozen’s Producers Revealed These Insider Secrets – And They’ll Change How You See The Film Forever

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2013 Disney movie Frozen gradually evolved from a hit into a worldwide phenomenon. And as it grew bigger and bigger, fans demanded to know more and more about its production, its characters, and its world. So the producers acquiesced and held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on the website Reddit. And of course, fans piled them with questions. Their answers, however, have now changed how many people think of the movie. Read on to find out how…

Frozen is not just one of Disney’s most financially successful films ever, it’s one of the most financially successful films ever. In fact, it’s the ninth highest-grossing film of all time, the only animated film in the top ten list of highest-grossing movies, and the highest-grossing movie to have a female director at its helm. Needless to say, then, its fan base is huge and diverse, with people of all ages coming together to appreciate its timeless story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frozen’s story focuses on the orphaned Princess Anna and her sister Elsa, who has an extraordinary gift: she can control ice and snow. But when Elsa accidentally freezes over the kingdom and flees, Anna and her guide Kristoff must find her and convince her to return. They meet many friendly characters along the way, but they also find themselves in danger from Hans, Anna’s treacherous boyfriend. And at the end, in true Disney style, Anna’s love for her sister saves the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT