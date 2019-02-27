George Lucas Revealed Exactly Why Chewbacca Was The Only One Not To Get A Medal In Star Wars

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one of the Star Wars universe’s biggest mysteries. Why exactly was poor old Chewbacca the only hero not to receive a medal at the end of A New Hope? Here’s a look at the various theories and the possible explanation from director George Lucas which may settle the matter once and for all.

For those who claim to have never seen Star Wars, Chewbacca is the 200-year-old Wookiee who becomes Han Solo’s sidekick after they both flee from the planet of Minban. Covered head to toe in fur and standing at a height of eight feet, he may cut a rather imposing figure. But his origins are rooted in something far cuddlier.

Indeed, Star Wars director George Lucas was inspired to create Chewbacca by the sight of his very own beloved pooch perched on his car’s passenger seat. And the character’s name also has canine connotations. It is reportedly derived from the word собака (pronounced ‘sobaka’), which in the Russian language simply means “dog.”

