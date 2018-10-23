The New Fantastic Beasts Trailer Has Unveiled The Surprising Truth About Voldemort’s Snake

ADVERTISEMENT

Hype is fast building up for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the next chapter in the story of J. K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. The film is set long before Harry Potter’s birth. But the story will feature other beloved characters from the franchise, Albus Dumbledore among them. Meanwhile, a recent trailer for the movie revealed another character’s backstory, and it took everyone by surprise. The revelation has caused shock, and some controversy.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise serves as a prequel to the original Harry Potter series. The Crimes of Grindelwald follows a story only hinted at in the books. This is the tale of Dumbledore’s fight against the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, Voldemort’s precursor. British actor Jude Law plays Young Dumbledore, and Johnny Depp stars as Grindelwald.

The Crimes of Grindelwald covers a lot of ground. It tells the Dumbledore-Grindelwald tale. But it also continues the story of Newt, the protagonist of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The new movie will explore his relationship with Leta Lestrange – whose last name will be very familiar to Harry Potter fans – and with his brother Theseus. Warning: spoilers lie ahead.

