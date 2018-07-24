20 Harry Potter Stars You Definitely Didn’t Realize Were In These Hollywood Hits

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Potter made the names of many an actor or actress, to the extent that even now people spot them in films or on TV and say “Hey! They were in Harry Potter!” But do you know all of the hits Harry Potter stars have appeared in? After all, some folks had their faces buried under prosthetics for the Potter franchise, or appeared only in a couple of scenes. You might not know or remember their later or earlier roles…

20. Ralph Fiennes

One of the scariest things about Lord Voldemort is how inhuman he looks. He has greenish-gray skin and snake-like nostrils where his nose should be. If you didn’t know beforehand, you’d never know that he’s actually British actor Ralph Fiennes, who cuts a much less terrifying figure as “M” in Skyfall and subsequent James Bond films.

19. Richard Harris

Richard Harris sadly died in between Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban, so the role of Dumbledore passed to Michael Gambon for the remaining Harry Potter films. However, Harris left behind him a truly impressive body of work. Modern audiences might probably remember him most for his role as Marcus Aurelius in the Oscar-winning Gladiator.

