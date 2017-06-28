These Are The Heartbreaking True Stories Behind Your Favorite Movies

ADVERTISEMENT

Film narratives don’t always reflect real life, but they can be a powerful means of reflecting true stories. Sometimes, though, no matter how affecting the film might be, the real story is even more potent. Sadness is a powerful emotion, and tragedy is a rich source of inspiration. Many of the most tear-inducing films ever made were based at least in part on fact, but in these cases the true story is even more upsetting.

20. Philadelphia

Tom Hanks won an Oscar for his turn as lawyer Andrew Beckett, a huge turning point in his career. He had plenty of material to draw from. The Beckett character was based on Geoffrey Bowers, a lawyer who sued his old firm for wrongful dismissal after being diagnosed with AIDS. The hearing lasted six years, but Bowers died after the first two months. His family later sued the makers of the film, as Bowers’ story was never directly credited.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Elephant

Gus Van Sant’s disturbing teen tragedy isn’t directly about any particular incident, but it was partially inspired by the Columbine High School shooting. In 1999 Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold walked into their school and fatally shot 12 of their fellow students and a teacher, before turning the guns on themselves. Both of their journals showed evidence that the pair had been bullied.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT