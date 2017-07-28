Here’s Exactly Why Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets Has Bombed At The Box Office

ADVERTISEMENT

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets was all set up to be an enormous sci-fi hit. For a start, it was made by Luc Besson, the famous French director behind the iconic 1997 film The Fifth Element. It also starred two big up-and-coming young actors, Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, as well as pop megastar Rihanna. Furthermore, it had the largest budget ever put together for a French film of any genre. Yet despite all this… it flopped. It flopped hard. So, what in the universe went wrong for it?

Americans may not know this, but the film’s plot is derived from Valerian et Laureline, a French comic strip. Besson read it as a young boy and subsequently dreamed of one day adapting it into a film. In fact, the subject of one day bringing it to the big screen came up when he was shooting The Fifth Element.

Indeed, one of the people who worked on The Fifth Element was Valerian et Laureline author Jean-Claude Mézières. “He’s the one who said, ‘Why are you doing this shitty film? Why you don’t do Valerian?’” Luc Besson told Deadline in 2017. “My first answer was, ‘Because it’s impossible.’ In my memory, there are basically two actors and a billion monsters, and I didn’t know how we could do it.”

