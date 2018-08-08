Here’s The Real Reason You May Recognize Vanessa From Deadpool

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa from Deadpool almost stole the show, which is difficult when you’re up against a fast-talking, mutated, masked Ryan Reynolds. And when she returned for the sequel, what happened to her there had fans horror-struck. Her popularity is largely thanks to the actress who plays her, Morena Baccarin. But why does she look so familiar?

Deadpool was the unexpected hit of 2016. It was so full of violence, gore and dirty jokes that it was given an R rating, but that didn’t put audiences (or fans of the original Marvel comic) off in the slightest. Its budget was a modest $58 million, yet it earned more than $780 million back. After such success, a sequel was inevitable.

All the major cast members returned for the 2018 sequel, among them Baccarin as Vanessa. As Deadpool’s girlfriend, she was one of the most important players. So it was all the more shocking for fans when she – spoiler alert – was killed at the beginning of the film, therefore kicking off the rest of the plot.

