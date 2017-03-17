Here’s What These Classic Horror Movie Characters Look Like Underneath The Makeup

ADVERTISEMENT

The likes of Freddy Kruger, Pennywise and Pinhead have terrorized audiences and haunted the dreams of children for years. But underneath their remarkable masks or make-up jobs, the actors who play them are actually as normal as you or me. Well… if you count dressing up as a monstrous killer “normal,” of course.

20. The Pale Man (Doug Jones)

The 2006 Spanish-Mexican film Pan’s Labyrinth established contortionist Doug Jones as one of the hardest-working men in horror. Not only did he play the iconic Pale Man, he also played the Faun, both of which required five hours of makeup. And Jones had to learn all his lines in Spanish too!

19. Pyramid Head (Roberto Campanella)

To recreate the famous video game villain Pyramid Head in live-action, the producers of 2006’s Silent Hill turned to choreographer/actor Roberto Campanella. Campanella spent three hours every day getting into the prosthetics and makeup needed to play the monstrous being – and then he did it all again for Silent Hill: Revelation!

