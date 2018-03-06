20 Hollywood Movies That No One Can Understand To This Day

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of Hollywood movies have comprehensible plots at their core, satisfactory story arcs and easily absorbed conclusions. However, that’s not always the case. Sometimes, more intricate and complex tales take precedence over accessibility, ultimately leaving audiences scratching their heads. Even years after their release, these enigmatic motion pictures are still being decoded for meaning. Did you understand what any of these 20 mind-bending films were really about?

20. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

The first movie in the Star Wars prequel trilogy left much to be desired for some fans. The film chronicled the early life of Anakin Skywalker, as well as the Jedi training of a young Obi-Wan Kenobi courtesy of Qui-Gon Jinn. However, it’s everything in between that makes this a tough motion picture to follow. From out-of-place political themes, to its overly complicated plot concerning the Galactic Senate and trade embargoes, The Phantom Menace is unfathomable to most viewers. Even director George Lucas labeled it “disjointed” in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Triangle (2009)

If you’re looking for a movie that will really test your gray matter, look no further than the mind-bending mystery thriller Triangle. It centers on a group of friends lost at sea, with their only refuge coming in the form of a cruise ship. But what happens on that ship is what really boggles the mind. In true Groundhog Day fashion, the Christopher Smith-directed movie loops and repeats itself until the viewer no longer knows what’s real and what’s not…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT