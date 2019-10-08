Not every Hollywood film can be a huge hit, and we all have our favorites and those we wish that we hadn’t spent any time on. But even the stars of some films came to regret appearing in them. Whatever the reason they had for agreeing to feature in the movies that they now hate, they wish they hadn’t.
Hollywood Stars Who Actually Hated Their Own Movies
Alec Guinness, Star Wars
It’s no lie to say that Alec Guinness was not the greatest fan of Star Wars. Indeed, he said that he “shriveled” every time that the film was even mentioned to him. He hated the dialog particularly, calling it “mumbo jumbo,” and in the end, he would bin fan mail that came from Star Wars devotees without looking at it.