20 Hollywood Stars Who Were Nearly Cast As Our Favorite Superheroes

A role as a superhero more or less guarantees an actor a place on the Hollywood A-list. Caped crusaders and men of steel do big, big business. But there are some people who got very close to playing some of the most iconic superheroes of all time, only to lose out or even turn the role down. Most of them went on to have great careers anyway, sometimes even in other superhero movies. But still, imagine what could have been.

20. Joaquin Phoenix was nearly Doctor Strange

The role of Doctor Strange ended up going to British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, but before that, Marvel Studios were keen to get Joaquin Phoenix for it. Unfortunately, it turned out superhero movies weren’t really Phoenix’s forte. When Time Out magazine asked him about it in 2015, he said he was “probably a bit of a snob about that.”

19. Cillian Murphy was nearly Batman

When Christopher Nolan was casting around for the lead role in Batman Begins, a young actor named Cillian Murphy auditioned for Batman. Though he even did it in the Batsuit, it didn’t quite work out – and he would in 2016 describe it as “awkward” to AV Club. But he did get cast as supervillain Scarecrow instead, which led to a long working relationship with Nolan.

