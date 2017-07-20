Here’s How The Cast Of Grease Have Changed, Nearly 40 Years On

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 40 years on from the release of Grease and its fans are still hopelessly devoted. Indeed, the 1978 musical hit is still such a big deal that there’s even talk of the stars reuniting for an anniversary event in 2018. Sadly, several cast members have now passed away, but many are still with us and still working. But if there really is a reunion, will the T-Birds, Pink Ladies and co even still recognize each other? Let’s find out.

10. Olivia Newton-John (Sandy Olsson)

Olivia Newton-John had already had several music hits by the time Grease was released, but it was her portrayal of Sandy Olsson that made her a real star. Ironically, however, Newton-John never actually wanted the part of Sandy at first. She claimed she was too old for it, but obviously, fans are very pleased indeed that she changed her mind.

After Grease, Newton-John’s music career went from strength to strength, and she continued to act in high-profile movies as well. Today she’s a beloved entertainer, but sadly her personal life hasn’t always gone so well. In 1992 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She overcame it, but in 2017 announced that the disease had returned. Newton-John’s prognosis, however, is currently good.

