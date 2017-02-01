ADVERTISEMENT

One common misconception about actors is that everything is rosy and painless when it comes to starring in blockbuster movies. The truth, however, can be very different. Difficulties behind the scenes may have a profound impact on the performers. Indeed, there have been plenty of on-set incidents that have pushed actors to the point of quitting. And that’s where this list comes into play. From over-demanding directors to over-sensitive actors – these 20 entries will have you looking at some of your favorite movie scenes through a new lens…

20. Jessica Alba in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Although Jessica Alba was among the hottest stars in Hollywood around the time of Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, one confrontation during filming caused her to consider leaving the film industry. The scene in question required her to weep, and the director consequently demanded that she “cry prettier.” In an interview for Elle magazine, Alba later said the incident almost made her quit acting altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Faye Dunaway in Chinatown

Remember the scene from Chinatown in which Jack Nicholson’s character surprises Faye Dunaway’s Evelyn in her car? Well, director Roman Polanski certainly does. The story goes that he refused to let Dunaway use the bathroom while filming it, so she had to pee in a cup. As a consequence, the actress was so annoyed that she then threw the fluid in Polanski’s face.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT