One of the most popular movies in the James Bond franchise, Goldfinger first hit cinemas way back in September 1964. But 007 fans in Israel had to wait a little longer to enjoy watching its precious-metal-centred plot unfold. Indeed, the movie was briefly banned there after the Nazi past of a major cast member came to light.

In fact, Israel refused to screen any films featuring this particular actor at all due to his eight-year membership in the Nazi party. However, things aren’t always as they seem. And the country lifted its ban after news emerged that the actor in question was in fact something of a war hero.

Following the success of Dr. No and From Russia with Love, producers chose to adapt Goldfinger for the third entry in the James Bond franchise. Aimed specifically at the U.S. market, the movie enjoyed the budget of the previous two 007 entries combined. And Ian Fleming’s director friend Guy Hamilton was tasked with bringing the story to life.

