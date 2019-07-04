When Jackie Chan Attempted This Insane Stunt, He Didn’t Anticipate The Bone-Breaking Consequences

ADVERTISEMENT

Few film stars have willingly put themselves in danger more frequently than Jackie Chan. And, indeed, the star has built a career on combining acrobatic martial arts skills and expert comic timing with spectacular stunt work. On one particular movie, though, Chan’s daredevil attitude nearly proved to have fatal consequences.

The incident in question occurred while Chan was shooting the third chapter of the hugely popular Police Story franchise in 1992. At that time, the bona fide film icon risked life and limb for a scene in which he dangles precariously from a helicopter. But things quickly – and very nearly tragically – went awry, and Chan would certainly not escape uninjured from the ordeal, either.

Of course, though, this wasn’t the first time that Chan’s death-defying skills were truly put to the test, as the kung fu master has repeatedly suffered for his art while in both Eastern and Western cinema. Let’s look at his roll call of injuries and the film that almost robbed the world of his talents for good.

