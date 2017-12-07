James Cameron Has Finally Answered A Question Titanic Fans Have Been Debating For 20 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic is still to this day one of the biggest movies of all time. The love story between Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose captivated audiences, and the special effects required to recreate the infamous boat disaster were like nothing anyone had seen before. In the end the filmmakers walked away with a whopping 11 Academy Awards for the film, including Best Picture. But there’s always been one little thing that has bugged people about Titanic, specifically the ending… and now Cameron has spoken up about it.

Titanic tells the true-to-life story of the ocean liner RMS Titanic. The ship sank on its maiden voyage in 1912, killing more than 1,500 people. Many of these were poorer, third-class travelers, left to die due to the lack of lifeboats on the ship. Titanic follows the journeys of two passengers: Rose, a young aristocrat, and Jack, an impoverished artist. They fall in love but are kept apart due to their differences in class. In the end, Jack dies in the sinking but Rose lives.

The making of Titanic was almost as big an undertaking as the creation of the original ship. Everything had to be perfect, down to the smallest detail, and Cameron’s intensity in making his movie had a detrimental effect on his cast. “There were times when I was genuinely frightened of him. Jim has a temper like you wouldn’t believe,” Kate Winslet told The Times in 2008.

