After Jude Law Was Cast As Young Dumbledore, J.K. Rowling Revealed The Truth About The Character

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise is the Harry Potter prequel that fans always wanted. It delves into the pasts of Albus Dumbledore, the dark wizard Grindelwald, and the wider wizarding world, thus answering some of the questions posed in the original books. And Jude Law, the acclaimed actor playing the younger version of Dumbledore, has been told some secrets by J.K. Rowling herself.

The first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film was unsurprisingly one of the biggest hits of 2016. It starred Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, a “magizoologist” who finds himself having to track down his misplaced collection of creatures in 1926 New York. It grossed $814 million worldwide, an impressive total indeed.

But that was only the beginning. Fantastic Beasts was set to be a massive franchise. In October 2016, just before the first film debuted, writer J.K. Rowling revealed all at a Cineworld event. “We always knew it was going to be more than one movie, and we said a trilogy as a placeholder. But I’ve done the plotting properly, and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be five movies,” she said, according to The Guardian.

