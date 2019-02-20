When Julie Andrews Met The Real Maria Von Trapp, She Received One Criticism About Her Acting

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Julie Andrews’ most memorable roles was as Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music. However, while her portrayal of the free-spirited governess won her countless fans, the real von Trapp had one criticism about her acting. And she told her it straight on prime time television.

Andrews had grown up around entertainers. As a child during World War II, Barbara Wells, her mother, and Ted Andrews, her stepfather, entertained British troops for a living. They both later found work as stage actors. And, as their career progressed, they paid for their daughter to take singing and dramatic arts lessons.

Even in those early days, it was clear to those around Andrews that she had talent. In her book Julie Andrews – My Star Pupil, singing coach Madame Lilian Stiles-Allen wrote, “The range, accuracy and tone of Julie’s voice amazed me… She possessed the rare gift of absolute pitch.”

