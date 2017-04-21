If You Look Closely At A Lot Of Classic Disney Movies, You’ll Find They Look Surprisingly Alike

Animation studios almost always have a signature style, and if you watch enough of their material, you’ll start to notice. With Disney, however, it goes a bit further than that. If you watch some of their more contemporary films, you might notice that some of the animation looks startlingly similar to that of their older material. And that’s no accident.
Animation is an expensive, time-consuming, painstaking process. In fact, Disney’s first feature-length animation – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – almost bankrupted the man himself, forcing him to mortgage his house just to keep the wheels turning. And in the end, it took three years and almost $1.5 million to finish.
As everyone knows, Snow White ended up being a huge success, and Disney became the leading light in animated features. The studio then followed it this hit with a string of similarly successful features released throughout the ’40s, including Dumbo, Sleeping Beauty, Pinocchio and Fantasia.
These Garbagemen Began Crushing Trash In Their Truck. Then They Heard Desperate Cries From Inside
This Mom Was Pregnant When She Suddenly Vanished – But Her Facebook Mysteriously Kept Updating
This New Mom Suddenly Couldn’t Walk. Then She Recalled Her Pain When The Nurse Put The Needle In
This Woman Spotted A Giant Alligator On A Golf Course – Then Suddenly Realized She Wasn’t Alone
This Girl Was Found Living With Monkeys And Walking On All Fours. Now She’s Been Brought Into Society
20 Years On, Here’s How The Cast Of Full House Have Changed
20 Moron Animals Ruining Perfect Romantic Moments
Her Son Kept Coming Home With Headaches. Then He Sent Her Some Photos From The Cafeteria
Her Boyfriend Said They’d Meet At A Church Concert – But When She Arrived She Found Out He’d Lied
5 Years After This Student Vanished, Investigators Said They’re Close To Knowing The Truth
20 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About The Office
A Cat And Her Kittens Were Trapped In A 60ft Pipe, So Rescuers Launched An Epic Mission To Save Them