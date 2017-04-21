If You Look Closely At A Lot Of Classic Disney Movies, You’ll Find They Look Surprisingly Alike

By Allan
April 21, 2017
Animation studios almost always have a signature style, and if you watch enough of their material, you’ll start to notice. With Disney, however, it goes a bit further than that. If you watch some of their more contemporary films, you might notice that some of the animation looks startlingly similar to that of their older material. And that’s no accident.

Animation is an expensive, time-consuming, painstaking process. In fact, Disney’s first feature-length animation – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – almost bankrupted the man himself, forcing him to mortgage his house just to keep the wheels turning. And in the end, it took three years and almost $1.5 million to finish.

As everyone knows, Snow White ended up being a huge success, and Disney became the leading light in animated features. The studio then followed it this hit with a string of similarly successful features released throughout the ’40s, including Dumbo, Sleeping Beauty, Pinocchio and Fantasia.

