Mara Wilson Has Revealed The Troubling Reasons Why Many Child Stars Go Completely Off The Rails

We all know that growing up can be tough, but doing so in the public eye is a different matter entirely. And when it comes to children in Hollywood, 1990s child star Mara Wilson has seen it all. And two years before returning to acting in 2015, she revealed what it really means to spend your youth in the spotlight.

Mara Wilson was a big deal in the 1990s. After debuting in 1993’s Mrs Doubtfire, the actress became world-famous three years later after playing the title role in Matilda at the tender age of nine. And that film’s success gave her career a launching pad envied by kids the world over.

Athough she quickly became one of Hollywood’s most famous child stars, however, Wilson never saw her career as anything other than a hobby. “Acting was just something I liked to do,” she wrote on TheaterMania in 2013. “It didn’t feel like a job; it felt like playing with my friends, or losing myself in a book…”

