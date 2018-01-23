Margot Robbie Bared All In The Wolf Of Wall Street – And This Is Why She Insisted On Doing So

ADVERTISEMENT

Few actresses of the current decade have had such a meteoric rise to stardom as Margot Robbie. The buxom beauty first shot to fame in the Australian TV show Neighbours, before going on take Hollywood by storm with performances in the likes of I, Tonya, Suicide Squad and, of course, The Wolf of Wall Street. It was the latter motion picture that really propelled her to new heights, thanks to a stellar portrayal of the manipulative femme fatale Naomi Lapaglia. As you will know if you’ve seen the movie, Robbie decides to completely disrobe for one of the scenes, but do you know why she insisted on doing it? Needless to say, it was for one very eye-opening reason.

There must be something about Australian soap opera Neighbours that turns their actors into global superstars. Quite frankly, the show has produced a plethora of them. Following in the footsteps of fellow Neighbours alumni such as Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Chris Hemsworth (and many more), Margot Robbie has arguably taken their place as the hottest commodity to emerge from the popular soap.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was a gradual process for the blonde bombshell at first. Born in June 1990 in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, Robbie was the daughter of a physiotherapist and a farmer, but it was mainly her mother who brought her up as one of four children.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT