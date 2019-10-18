The U.S. Military Wanted One Big Change To Independence Day, But The Movie’s Producers Said No

When Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin decided that they wanted to make a disaster film, they homed in on a new idea. Previously, films had been made with giant ants and swarms of bees, but aliens seemed like something that hadn’t been done. When they came to make what would become the 1996 smash hit Independence Day, they planned for the help of the military. However, that help disappeared when Emmerich and Devlin refused to change a key part of the plot.