Praise be to The Force that the latest take on the legendary Star Wars saga is actually pretty amazing, giving us a Christmas epic that we can look forward to for years to come. So with everyone talking about the excellent Rogue One and the upcoming Episode VIII, it’s time to shore up your Star Wars knowledge and show off with these little-known facts about the series.
20. Wedge Antilles is Ewan McGregor’s uncle
Wedge Antilles is the hotshot rebel fighter pilot who first appeared in the original 1977 film. Of course, he’s known to Star Wars fans, but he’s largely overlooked by casual viewers. Yet not many people know that the actor who played him, Denis Lawson, is the real-life uncle of Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy and, kinda, in Episode VII. The Force clearly runs strong in the Lawson-McGregor bloodline.
19. The Sith were almost called “The Damned”
Today, “Sith” seems like the perfect evil-sounding word to describe the powerful faction who embraced the Dark Side in their pursuit of galactic domination. But Darth Vader and co. were originally going to be coined “The Damned.” That is, before a certain British punk rock band of the same name rose to prominence and forced creator George Lucas into a rejig.
These Are The 20 Most Bizarre Pop Culture Conspiracy Theories Of All Time
This 11-Year-Old Kid Is Inspiring New York Subway Riders In The Most Selfless Way
Archaeologists Unearthed This 3,000-Year-Old Settlement That Gives Us Unique Access To A Lost People
20 Surprising Stars Who’ve Done Time Behind Bars
These Harrowing Before-And-After Images Of Aleppo Reveal The Tragic Effects Of Syria’s Civil War
Nobody Can Make Sense Of WTF Is Going On Between Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian
Right After This Army Vet Was Put Behind Bars, Cameras Caught A Judge Going Into His Cell
The 20 Most Extraordinary Weather Phenomena In Living Memory
This Guy Has Five Wives – And Their Lifestyle Is So Controversial, Even Regular Polygamists Shun Them
Archaeologists Have Dug Up The Mutilated Remains Of Medieval People Who Were Deemed To Be Vampires
20 Actors Who Were Written Out Of TV Shows For Truly Surprising Reasons
When Rescuers Picked Up This Paralyzed Stray, They Thought He’d Never Walk Again