Praise be to The Force that the latest take on the legendary Star Wars saga is actually pretty amazing, giving us a Christmas epic that we can look forward to for years to come. So with everyone talking about the excellent Rogue One and the upcoming Episode VIII, it’s time to shore up your Star Wars knowledge and show off with these little-known facts about the series.

20. Wedge Antilles is Ewan McGregor’s uncle

Wedge Antilles is the hotshot rebel fighter pilot who first appeared in the original 1977 film. Of course, he’s known to Star Wars fans, but he’s largely overlooked by casual viewers. Yet not many people know that the actor who played him, Denis Lawson, is the real-life uncle of Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy and, kinda, in Episode VII. The Force clearly runs strong in the Lawson-McGregor bloodline.

19. The Sith were almost called “The Damned”

Today, “Sith” seems like the perfect evil-sounding word to describe the powerful faction who embraced the Dark Side in their pursuit of galactic domination. But Darth Vader and co. were originally going to be coined “The Damned.” That is, before a certain British punk rock band of the same name rose to prominence and forced creator George Lucas into a rejig.

