20 Mind-Blowing Movie Theories That Will Totally Change How You See Your Favorite Films

Conspiracy theories aren’t just confined to the areas of extra-terrestrials, political plots and shape-shifting lizards. Indeed, think of any Hollywood favorite and it’s likely to have been the subject of increasingly wild speculation. Here are 20 film theories that got a whole host of message boards all in a frenzy.

20. Obi Wan Kenobi is not who he seems

As you’d expect, the Star Wars universe has inspired a wave of conspiracy theories. Indeed, according to some, the Obi Wan Kenobi of the original trilogy (Alec Guinness) is merely a robot clone of the Jedi general in the prequels (Ewan McGregor). Apparently, Kenobi was deliberately created to do battle in the Clone Wars, but later took on Ben’s identity after escaping to Tatooine.

19. The Pulp Fiction briefcase contains some mysterious contents

It’s one of the most puzzling questions posed by ’90s cinema. What was inside the briefcase that emitted a golden glow in Pulp Fiction? Well, many believe it contained the soul of Samuel L. Jackson’s Marcellus Wallace. Yes, according to some the character’s biblical talk and panic to retrieve it, as well as its 666 code, apparently confirms that the gangster traded his soul to Beelzebub for money.

