10 Movie Villains Who Could Have Actually Been The Good Guys

Bad guys in movies have got a terrible reputation. Sure, some of them want nothing more than to see the whole of humanity suffer and die. But they’re not all bad. The following ten movie villains, for instance, aren’t just being evil for the sake of it. In fact, you could argue that their ideas really do make a lot of sense.

10. Thanos

In 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War the big baddie is a huge purple dude named Thanos, portrayed by Josh Brolin. And there’s no arguing that this guy is a very naughty boy. Indeed, by the end of this particular movie, Thanos has – spoiler alert! – quite literally wiped out half of the universe, including one or two Avengers.

Thanos arguably does all of this for a good reason, however. For he believes that the universe has become vastly overpopulated and will soon end up destroying itself through either war or deprivation. So, really, this is just his way of saving the world – something to which any good superhero could relate.

