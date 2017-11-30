20 Movies With Happy Endings That Are Actually Incredibly Sad Once You’ve Taken A Closer Look

We love our movie endings to be happy ones. That’s why we cheer when someone kills off the aliens or rescues their long-lost child, or when Johnny pulls Baby out of the corner. The good guys win, all is well and we leave the theater with the warm and fuzzies.
But if we really sat down and analyzed the endings to some seemingly feel-good flicks, we might discover that they aren’t so happy after all. In fact, several movies have downright tragic conclusions – like the following 20 films, all of which finish on notes that aren’t as cheerful as you may have once assumed…
20. Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004)
In Quentin Tarantino’s two Kill Bill movies, Uma Thurman’s character The Bride proves herself to be the ultimate badass while on her quest for revenge. And in Vol. 2, she succeeds in both locating her daughter and killing off the eponymous Bill – the man who had taken her child. Which sounds great, until you think about the fact that the kid doesn’t know her mom at all. And now she’s lost her father figure into the bargain, too.
19. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Michel Gondry’s quirky Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind sees Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s characters both erase any recollections of their painful relationship, only for the pair to meet and start seeing each other again. And although at the end of the film the couple have realized what has previously happened between them, they nevertheless decide to stay together. Sweet? Maybe, but considering how things turned out last time, this new romance seems doomed to fail.
-
The Man Who Played Barney The Dinosaur Has Finally Revealed Himself
-
Puff Daddy Has Had Yet Another Name Change, And You’ll Never Guess What He’s Calling Himself Now
-
Mysterious Loud Booms Have Been Heard Across The Globe – And Now They've Rocked Colorado
-
Scientists Have Discovered Why Corals Are Eating Plastic, And It Could Have A Devastating Impact
-
This Artist Created A Stunning Wonder Woman Costume – Using Only The Most Basic Materials
-
20 Movies With Happy Endings That Are Actually Incredibly Sad Once You’ve Taken A Closer Look
-
A Deadly Car Crash In Idaho Was So Horrific, The First Responder Suffered A Near-Fatal Heart Attack
-
Stevie Nicks Once Wed Her Best Friend’s Husband, And The Story Behind Her Decision Is Heartbreaking
-
20 Years After The Murder Of JonBenet Ramsey, An Investigator Now Has A Prime Suspect In His Sights
-
When This Boy Came Home From School Crying, His Mom Was Outraged By What The Dentist Had Done
-
When This Construction Worker Saw A Suspicious Car, He Rushed To Grab The Baby In The Back
-
This Country Singer Has 2 Kids With An NFL Star – And Now She Has Shared Some Heartwarming News