20 Movies With Happy Endings That Are Actually Incredibly Sad Once You’ve Taken A Closer Look

ADVERTISEMENT

We love our movie endings to be happy ones. That’s why we cheer when someone kills off the aliens or rescues their long-lost child, or when Johnny pulls Baby out of the corner. The good guys win, all is well and we leave the theater with the warm and fuzzies.

But if we really sat down and analyzed the endings to some seemingly feel-good flicks, we might discover that they aren’t so happy after all. In fact, several movies have downright tragic conclusions – like the following 20 films, all of which finish on notes that aren’t as cheerful as you may have once assumed…

20. Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004)

In Quentin Tarantino’s two Kill Bill movies, Uma Thurman’s character The Bride proves herself to be the ultimate badass while on her quest for revenge. And in Vol. 2, she succeeds in both locating her daughter and killing off the eponymous Bill – the man who had taken her child. Which sounds great, until you think about the fact that the kid doesn’t know her mom at all. And now she’s lost her father figure into the bargain, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Michel Gondry’s quirky Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind sees Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s characters both erase any recollections of their painful relationship, only for the pair to meet and start seeing each other again. And although at the end of the film the couple have realized what has previously happened between them, they nevertheless decide to stay together. Sweet? Maybe, but considering how things turned out last time, this new romance seems doomed to fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT