20 Movies That Predicted The Future With Eerie Precision

ADVERTISEMENT

For the curious cinema-goer, some of the most intriguing movies are those that predict the future. We’ve all seen the futuristic sci-fi flicks that anticipate what society is destined to look like. But there are also those that go beyond wild speculation to predict very specific events and inventions with pinpoint precision. From online dating to space tourism, these 20 movies run the gamut when it comes to prophesying future events. There are even a few that foretold tragedies with uncanny accuracy…

20. Jetsons: The Movie (predicted robot vacuum cleaners)

Who says that cartoons can’t make uncanny predictions too? Jetsons: The Movie proved this all too well when it foresaw the invention of the robot vacuum cleaner. Released in 1990, the film’s depiction of an automated cleaner that would take over the role of humans became a reality in 2002, when the Roomba was introduced to homes throughout the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Game of Death (predicted the death of Brandon Lee)

The tragic death of Brandon Lee was eerily forecast in the ’70s kung fu flick Game of Death. Even more disturbing, though, is that it was prophesied by his own father, Bruce Lee. In the movie, Bruce Lee’s character is shot with a real gun that is supposed to be fake. This is almost exactly how his son died 15 years later on the set of The Crow.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT