Cinema goers have a lot to be excited about when it comes to scheduled movie releases for the year. And while there are certainly many well-known sequels penned in for release, there’s also a healthy dose of original motion pictures ready to hit the big screen. Whether it be a beloved comic book franchise, a science fiction spectacular or a historical wartime biopic – we’ve got you covered on the most essential movies that you can’t afford to miss in 2017. Lights, camera, action!

20. The Lego Batman Movie (February 10)

If the first movie in the Lego movie franchise is anything to go by, then the sequel promises to be a laugh out loud riot. The spin-off to the critically acclaimed Lego Movie focuses on Batman and sees the caped crusader reprise his hilarious role as the intense superhero in a quest to bring down the villainous Joker. And with voices from the likes of Michael Cera and Zach Galifianakis, this one is set to put most adult comedies to shame.

19. Ghost In The Shell (March 31)

Fan of cyberpunk? Well look no further than the upcoming, manga-inspired motion picture Ghost In The Shell. In a role originally pencilled in for Margot Robbie, the mysterious character known as The Major instead sees Scarlett Johansson take the helm as she fights to stop an A.I. takeover in a world of dystopian proportions. But with such relevant topics, this one may be more grounded in reality than one might think…

