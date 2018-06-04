Nick Fury Uses A Pager In Avengers: Infinity War – And Fans Know That This Means Only One Thing

ADVERTISEMENT

Spoilers ahead for the Marvel universe! Fans got a nice little surprise at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, when Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury showed up. But that was far from the only surprise! As chaos raged all around, Fury took out a pager and sent a message containing just one symbol. True Marvel fans know whose superhero’s emblem it is, but what’s the significance? And by extension, what does it indicate will happen in the Infinity War sequel?

Infinity War was a crossover event many years in the making. It brought together all of the major Marvel superheroes to fight a terrible threat: the alien warlord Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and his Wakandan army – all of them were in there.

Before the film came out, however, it seemed that one notable team member wasn’t going to be included. That was Nick Fury, the badass one-eyed S.H.I.E.L.D. agent played by Samuel L Jackson. In 2017 – while Infinity War was still shooting (and still sometimes being referred to as “Avengers 3” – Jackson was asked by Yahoo! Movies if he was in it.

