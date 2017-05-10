There’s nothing quite as satisfying as uncovering a well-hidden plot clue in a movie, so we decided to scour the archives for the most pivotal story secrets hiding in plain sight. And whether they concern split-second subliminal imagery or important off-the-cuff remarks, these 20 clues are sure to make you think differently about some of your favorite motion pictures. Be warned, though: this may contain spoilers!
20. Shawn of the Dead
Edgar Wright and Simon Penn brainchild Shawn of the Dead remains one of the best horror-comedies in recent memory. It’s so good, in fact, that it was able to foreshadow its own climax. During an early scene in the Winchester pub, Ed says, “We’ll have a Bloody Mary first thing, have a bite at the King’s Head, a couple at the Little Princess, we’ll stagger back here and then bang! Back at the bar for shots.” This is actually the whole plot of the movie. Well played, Ed.
19. 21 Jump Street
The laugh-out-loud comedy 21 Jump Street also contains a plot clue. While the two protagonists are taking the drug HFS, Jenko states that it tastes like “barbecue cool ranch.” Fast forward a bit and the two run into Coach Walters, who’s snacking on some Doritos. In the end it turns out that Walters is indeed the supplier of the substance, which is what this very sly comment early on refers to.
-
Remember Super Bass Singers Sophia Grace And Rosie? Well, Here’s What The Adorable Duo Look Like Now
-
When This Homeless Man Asked A Fast Food Worker For Some Water, The Manager Had To Intervene
-
This Woman Noticed Strange Holes In Her Head. Then Her Whole Body Transformed In The Creepiest Way
-
When A Woman Saw This Pregnant Panhandler, She Knew Something Wasn’t Right And Started Filming
-
20 Pivotal Plot Clues Hidden In Movies That Only Eagle-Eyed Viewers Could Have Spotted
-
In 2015 This Alabama Teen Vanished Without A Trace. Now Police Have Finally Found Out The Truth
-
Patrick Stewart Had A New Leading Lady In His Life. But What Happened Next Was Heartwrenching
-
This Man Shared A Photo Of Five Little Pups. Then Somebody Realized They Weren’t What They Seem
-
20 Sister Wives Secrets That Reveal What The Brown Family Really Do Behind Closed Doors
-
20 Completely Pointless Things That We All Do Without Realizing Why
-
The Truth Behind Why Allied Bombers Sunk A Ship With 4,500 Concentration Camp Prisoners On Board
-
There’s A Strange Detail That You’ve Missed In Photos Of Princess Diana And Prince Charles