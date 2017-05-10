20 Pivotal Plot Clues Hidden In Movies That Only Eagle-Eyed Viewers Could Have Spotted

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as uncovering a well-hidden plot clue in a movie, so we decided to scour the archives for the most pivotal story secrets hiding in plain sight. And whether they concern split-second subliminal imagery or important off-the-cuff remarks, these 20 clues are sure to make you think differently about some of your favorite motion pictures. Be warned, though: this may contain spoilers!

20. Shawn of the Dead

Edgar Wright and Simon Penn brainchild Shawn of the Dead remains one of the best horror-comedies in recent memory. It’s so good, in fact, that it was able to foreshadow its own climax. During an early scene in the Winchester pub, Ed says, “We’ll have a Bloody Mary first thing, have a bite at the King’s Head, a couple at the Little Princess, we’ll stagger back here and then bang! Back at the bar for shots.” This is actually the whole plot of the movie. Well played, Ed.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. 21 Jump Street

The laugh-out-loud comedy 21 Jump Street also contains a plot clue. While the two protagonists are taking the drug HFS, Jenko states that it tastes like “barbecue cool ranch.” Fast forward a bit and the two run into Coach Walters, who’s snacking on some Doritos. In the end it turns out that Walters is indeed the supplier of the substance, which is what this very sly comment early on refers to.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT