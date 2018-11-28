20 Pixar Movies With Super-Valuable Life Lessons

ADVERTISEMENT

From the moment that Toy Story first hit our screens back in 1995, Pixar has established itself as Hollywood’s ultimate family entertainment studio. But there’s more to its array of Oscar-winning box office hits than lovable characters and stunning CGI animation. Each of its films comes equipped with an abundance of life lessons that can be super valuable for audiences young and old alike. Here’s a look at 20.

20. The Incredibles

The Incredibles centers on the Parrs, a superhero family living in an alternate 1960s, who are forced to keep their real identities secret from the rest of their suburban neighbors. But the extraordinary clan struggle with acting ordinary most of the time. The 2004 movie therefore suggests that by hiding our special talents, we are also hiding a major aspect of our personality. We can only truly be ourselves when we show our skills off loud and proud.

19. The Incredibles 2

Released 14 years later, The Incredibles 2 also contained its fair share of life lessons. This time around, the Parrs had to overcome a new villain determined to turn the world against anyone with superhero powers. And the evil Screenslaver attempts to do so via very modern methods. As a result, we learn that it’s not healthy to be addicted to our mobiles, tablets and any new technology in general. Instead we should just enjoy living entirely in the moment.

