Footage Of Renée Zellweger As Judy Garland Has Been Released – And The Star Is Unrecognizable

Renée Zellweger is no stranger to transforming for a film role. She played the beloved titular character in three Bridget Jones movies, gaining weight, adjusting her accent and even smoking cigarettes in order to play the part. So, when the chameleon-like actress got the chance to play screen legend Judy Garland, it should come as no surprise that she made a similarly stunning change for that opportunity, too.

In the movie Judy, Zellweger won’t star as the angelic Garland that most would recognize from her early films, namely The Wizard of Oz. Instead, she’s playing the performer in her later years, during which she suffered from exhaustion, anxiety and addiction. Nevertheless, Garland tried to gather herself for a string of concerts in London.

Of course, Zellweger’s embodiment of a fragile, frazzled Garland at this point in her life required plenty of physicality. But her mannerisms count as only one way that she morphed into the famous actress. Zellweger also spent hours in hair and makeup in order to fully become Garland. And and the results, shown in Judy’s first trailer, are unbelievable.

