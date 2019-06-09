After The Girl In Red From Schindler’s List First Saw The Film, She Was Left Traumatized For Years

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one of the most evocative images of 1990s cinema and indeed Steven Spielberg’s celebrated filmography. In Schindler’s List, a movie otherwise shot entirely in black and white, a young girl can be seen hiding from the Nazis wearing a bright red coat. But the actress who played her was left traumatized the first time she watched it herself.

Olivia Dabrowska had been warned not to watch the historical epic until she was 18 by its legendary director. However, the Polish native gave into temptation seven years too early, a decision she later admitted she instantly regretted. Here’s a look at how the red coat girl was left scarred for life by the movie that cemented her place in Hollywood history.

The idea to make a film based on real-life WWII hero Oskar Schindler was first proposed by Poldek Pfefferberg way back in 1963. But it only came to fruition 30 years later when Steven Spielberg developed an interest. The director was initially skeptical about taking on a movie focusing on the Holocaust. However, he eventually decided to commit to the project.

