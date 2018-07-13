20 Seriously Smart Movie Moments That You Definitely Missed The First Time Round

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s face it, film fans – the first rule is that you still haven’t properly got to grips with Fight Club. How could you, without being fully aware of every last tiny detail hidden in that monstrously clever movie’s production? However, David Fincher’s 1999 black comedy is far from being the only film to feature fast visual clues, subtle hints, and barely veiled secrets. In fact, there have been many movies down the years which reward repeated viewings, so that a movie buff can catch every nuance of sight and sound intelligently inserted into them by their creators. From sly references to other movie franchises, to revelatory millisecond shots – here are 20 super cute movie moments that will have passed you by on first viewing. Oh, and please be warned… spoilers ahead!

20. Spider-Man: Homecoming – web of incredible intrigue

It is not uncommon for comic-book-hero movies to make subtle references to previous successes and failures in their own storied pasts. But what is less common is for clues concerning a completely different character to appear. That is where director Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming sets itself apart. In the 2017 blockbuster, there is a very sly nod to none other than the Incredible Hulk himself – Mr. Bruce Banner. You can spy with your little eye a portrait of Banner in Peter Parker’s science class among real-life famous scientific geniuses, such as Albert Einstein and Sir Isaac Newton. Certainly not bad company for Old Green Eyes to find himself in.

19. The Matrix Reloaded – God is in the detail

Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Reloaded may not have been the best movie in the mind-bending action trilogy, but nonetheless the 2003 sequel did feature a rather clever Easter egg. It may not have registered first time around, but close scrutiny of some of the character’s cars can pay dividends. If you look closely at the license plates, you may notice that some of them are actually references to verses from the Bible. For example, the number on the car driven by Hugo Weaving’s character, Agent Smith, refers to Isaiah 54:16. Eerily, that verse reads, “Behold, I have created the smith who blows the fire of coals, and produces a weapon for its purpose. I have also created the ravager to destroy.”

