No legendary filmmaker was born great. Martin Scorsese, for example, probably had his share of trashy student movies, and Tarantino no doubt tore up the Pulp Fiction script 200 times before getting it right. But it turns out that even well into their careers, the best directors have a shockingly high number of gaffes and goofs under their veteran belts. Here, then, are some of the silliest filmmaking mistakes made by the greatest directors, proving as a result that not even they are perfect.
20. Gore Verbinski – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Gore Verbinski has given us some great movies during his career – from creepy horror remake The Ring to Academy Award-winning animation Rango and, of course, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. In the latter, however, he makes a big gaffe when Elizabeth Swann’s servant is seen placing a bed-warmer filled with red-hot coals under the covers. And Swann puts her feet right to it – something that in reality would’ve given her serious burns.
19. Francis Ford Coppola – The Godfather (1972)
Do you really deserve the title of greatest movie of all time when you feature a scene in which a punch is thrown that’s so fake it makes WWE look like boxing? Apparently so, since Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather has been named as such despite one glaring howler. Specifically, when Sonny chases down Carlo in the movie, he then ‘hits’ him with a right hook that’s closer to his own face than Carlo’s. But then again, maybe Sonny’s just incredibly strong…
