This Teen’s Retainer Broke While She Watched Black Panther – And Michael B. Jordan Was To Blame

Black Panther, the 18th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first one with a majority black cast and crew, has smashed a whole lot of Hollywood preconceptions. It’s the highest-grossing film by a black director in Hollywood history. It’s the best-reviewed superhero movie ever, earning a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s set the new standard for February releases, bringing in a colossal $192 million that month. It’s broken so many records! But it’s broken another thing too – a teenager’s retainer! And it was all the fault of star Michael B. Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan is rising up the ranks as one of Hollywood’s hottest new talents. His performances in films such as Fruitvale Station and Creed, both directed by Black Panther helmer Ryan Coogler, earned him lots of praise. Even the flop of 2015’s Fantastic Four, in which he played the Human Torch, didn’t put a dent in his career.

And in 2018 Jordan appeared as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. He was a villain, but he was a sympathetic one, and critics praised Jordan’s performance for making him that way. “The real reason that Black Panther is so marvelous is its villain, Erik Killmonger, played by Creed star Michael B. Jordan,” read an article in Forbes.

