These Are The Most Extreme Transformations Christian Bale Has Gone Through For Movie Roles

Christian Bale is perhaps the king of method acting. Whenever he’s required to do something complicated or even dangerous for a performance, he’ll throw himself into it, no matter the physical cost. The result? Some astonishing transformations that have rendered him almost unrecognizable from one role to the next.
And Bale has been acting for longer than a lot of people realize. He started off, as many actors do, making commercials for things like cereal and fabric softener. Then he moved onto the stage and, from there, to television. But he probably first came to public attention with the Steven Spielberg film Empire of the Sun.
Bale was only 14 at the time, which made his performance all the more remarkable. The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures even gave him a “Best Performance by a Juvenile Actor” award, its first ever such accolade. That set the scene for his career to come.
