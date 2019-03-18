When Fans Watched The Notebook On Netflix, They Realized The Movie Had A Whole New Ending

ADVERTISEMENT

Adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ same-named novel, The Notebook is widely regarded as one of the greatest big screen love stories of the 21st century. But 15 years after its release, streaming giant Netflix appeared to suggest that the 2004 hit could actually be improved upon. Here’s a look at the changed ending that sent fans of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ romance into meltdown.

The romantic drama begins in the modern day, as a nursing home patient named Duke recounts a tale from his notebook to an elderly woman. Allison “Allie” Hamilton, a teenage heiress played by Rachel McAdams, and Ryan Gosling as Noah Calhoun, a poor quarry employee, are the central couple in Duke’s 1940s-set story.

The lovestruck pair first meet at a summer carnival on Seabrook Island in South Carolina and soon embark on a whirlwind romance. In an early scene, Noah shows Allie the dilapidated property that he plans to fix up and make their future home. But things go awry when the heiress’ parents send out a search party for her just as she and Noah are about to sleep together for the first time.

