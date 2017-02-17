20 Things About The James Bond Movies That Even The Biggest 007 Buffs Won’t Know

ADVERTISEMENT

His name’s Bond, James Bond, and he’s been at the top of his game for over 50 years. Since his introduction to audiences in 1962’s Dr. No, Ian Fleming’s MI6 agent has become one of the most popular film characters of all time. And whether you know him as embodied by Sean Connery or Daniel Craig, his films continue to engross fans both young and old.

As befitting a secret service operative, though, Bond’s past is littered with surprises that even his biggest fans won’t know. Be cautioned – these facts are strictly for your eyes only.

20. Pierce Brosnan was the deadliest Bond

Certainly, Bond is not afraid to kill when the situation requires. But out of the six actors to play him on the big screen, Pierce Brosnan was the one who made best use of his license to kill. According to The Guardian in 2012, the actor had an average of over 33 kills per movie. Sean Connery’s You Only Live Twice is the bloodiest film overall, however, with 196 on-screen fatalities racked up throughout its running time.

19. James Bond should have kicked the bucket in his first film

Bond’s very first kill occurs in Dr. No after he correctly assumes that his assailant Professor Dent has spent his gun’s six bullets. However, the scene could actually have ended with Bond’s death, as Dent’s firearm was a model that typically held seven slugs. But then if that had happened, one very lucrative franchise may not have existed….

