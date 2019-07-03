20 Things That Movies Get Totally Wrong About Women

ADVERTISEMENT

Although female-led films are on the rise, there’s still no accounting for how Hollywood often treats its heroines. It appears, you see, that screenwriters continue to fall back on stereotypes when depicting the fairer sex. After all, how many women do you know who can fight in high heels or run in pumps at a speed that would make Usain Bolt blush? How many sleep with full faces of makeup that mysteriously remain flawless even after hours of shut eye? And is it realistic that most of the Disney princesses have dead, barely mentioned mothers? Well, those are just some of the many things that the movies get totally wrong about women.

20. Heroines are always gorgeous

Unfortunately, in most cases, women who want to make it in Hollywood have to be at least fairly good-looking. And as a result, characters who aren’t supposed to be pretty end up being played by drop-dead gorgeous actresses in film adaptations. Not only that, but any perceived physical flaws are either modified or ignored completely. Take Mortal Engines’ Hester Shaw, for instance; while the original book reveals that she has a very noticeable facial scar and only one eye, the movie version sees her with two eyes and a blemish that doesn’t really diminish her beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT

More problematically, this occasionally applies to real-life people who are portrayed in biopics. And this was the case with Joan Clarke – the mathematics expert who appeared in The Imitation Game. You see, the actual Joan was said to not be particularly attractive; indeed, a co-worker once harshly described her as looking like “the back end of a bus.” In the movie, however, she was played by the very good-looking Keira Knightley. So, where’s the sense of reality?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT