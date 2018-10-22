Tim Allen Has Given Fans An Unexpected Warning About The Ending Of Toy Story 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Allen has voiced Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story series since the first installment hit theaters in 1995. But neither time nor experience in the role could prepare him for the ending of the upcoming Toy Story 4, he revealed.

Tim Allen’s career began on a dare. A friend encouraged him to get on stage at a comedy club just outside of Detroit. From there, Allen found himself starring in local commercials and making appearances on comedy shows.

Soon, Allen left Michigan behind for Hollywood. He started there as a stand-up comic and was often seen onstage at The Comedy Store. Then, he made his way into the late-night TV scene and even recorded some comedy specials.

